Breaking

Leeds bodies: Police launch investigation as two found dead at house after 'concern for safety'

Two bodies have been found in a house in Leeds
James Connolly
By James Connolly
3 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation after two bodies were found at a house on Fearnville Close, Leeds, on April 25. Photo: Google.Police have launched an investigation after two bodies were found at a house on Fearnville Close, Leeds, on April 25. Photo: Google.
Police have launched an investigation after two bodies were found at a house on Fearnville Close, Leeds, on April 25. Photo: Google.

Police have launched an investigation after two bodies were found at a house in Leeds.

Officers were called to the property, on Fearnville Close, over a report of a “concern for safety” shortly before 2pm yesterday (April 25). A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “After entering the property, the bodies of two adults were found inside the address. A scene is currently in place at Fearnville Close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of what has taken place, but at this time no one else is being sought in relation to this incident.”

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.