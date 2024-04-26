Breaking
Leeds bodies: Police launch investigation as two found dead at house after 'concern for safety'
Two bodies have been found in a house in Leeds
Police have launched an investigation after two bodies were found at a house in Leeds.
Officers were called to the property, on Fearnville Close, over a report of a “concern for safety” shortly before 2pm yesterday (April 25). A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “After entering the property, the bodies of two adults were found inside the address. A scene is currently in place at Fearnville Close.
