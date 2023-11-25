One female RMT union member said she has experience catcalling, touching, staring, unwanted uncomfortable conversation, unwanted 'compliments' and people taking pictures of her without her permission.

4 in 10 female public transport workers said they had been sexually harassed at work in the last year.

40% of female public transport workers have been sexually harassed in the course of their job, research has revealed.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) surveyed 1400 women workers across rail, bus, metro and passenger ferry and found that 4 in 10 female public transport workers said they had been sexually harassed at work in the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey also revealed that over 80% of women said that sexual harassment on public transport is becoming more of a problem.

One female RMT union member said she has experience catcalling, touching, staring, unwanted uncomfortable conversation, unwanted 'compliments' and people taking pictures of her without her permission.

4 in 10 female public transport workers said they had been sexually harassed at work in the last year.

“I have had numerous men stroke my bum as they pass by and that's in the day. On a night when they are drunk it's worse. I've had a group of men grab me and say "come on love sit on my knee,” she recalled.

“Sexually aggressive and explicit language as a form of intimidation is a frequent thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have had many comments made to me, one of the comments that was made to me which stuck with me was “you look amazing in that uniform but I think you would look out of it “

“There are fewer staff and perpetrators become emboldened by this.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "On the International day for the Eradication of Violence Against Women, this survey shows employers have much more to do in the public transport industry and the authorities in wider society, in tackling misogyny and harassment against women.

"It is clear that more staffing and reducing lone working will help make our members feel safer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am grateful to all our women members who took part and shared their experiences, some of which make for uncomfortable reading.