40% of female public transport workers have been sexually harassed at work
One female RMT union member said she has experience catcalling, touching, staring, unwanted uncomfortable conversation, unwanted 'compliments' and people taking pictures of her without her permission.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) surveyed 1400 women workers across rail, bus, metro and passenger ferry and found that 4 in 10 female public transport workers said they had been sexually harassed at work in the last year.
The survey also revealed that over 80% of women said that sexual harassment on public transport is becoming more of a problem.
“I have had numerous men stroke my bum as they pass by and that's in the day. On a night when they are drunk it's worse. I've had a group of men grab me and say "come on love sit on my knee,” she recalled.
“Sexually aggressive and explicit language as a form of intimidation is a frequent thing.”
“I have had many comments made to me, one of the comments that was made to me which stuck with me was “you look amazing in that uniform but I think you would look out of it “
“There are fewer staff and perpetrators become emboldened by this.”
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "On the International day for the Eradication of Violence Against Women, this survey shows employers have much more to do in the public transport industry and the authorities in wider society, in tackling misogyny and harassment against women.
"It is clear that more staffing and reducing lone working will help make our members feel safer.
"I am grateful to all our women members who took part and shared their experiences, some of which make for uncomfortable reading.
"RMT will always support our women members at work in combatting sexual harassment and hold employers to account for any shortcomings."
