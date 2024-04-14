Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways confirmed that there had been a 'serious collision' on Saturday night involving an overturned vehicle which closed the A1 near Doncaster. A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said there were numerous people on board the minibus and confirmed 15 people had been injured and taken to different hospitals in the area.

The bus was carrying supporters of Vanarama National League North side South Shields FC home from a 3-2 defeat at Tamworth.

Emergency services spent most of the night on the A1 northbound with the air ambulance, police, paramedics and fire crews all at the scene amid reports of multiple casualties.

A South Shields FC club spokesman said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.

“At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.”

Last night, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between J40 (near #Darrington) and J41 (for the #M62) due to a serious collision involving an overturned vehicle.

“All emergency services including West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance are in attendance.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed for some time.

“Traffic is also still held on the southbound carriageway at this time.”