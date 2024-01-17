"Please keep doors and windows closed": Firefighters are attending a blaze at a school this evening

A fire has broken out at a school in East Sussex. Firefighters are currently in attendance at Blatchington Mill School in Hove after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “As of 6.30pm, we are continuing to fight the fire which is affecting the ground floor of a building. Crews are using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

A fire has broken out at a school in East Sussex (Getty Images stock photo)

