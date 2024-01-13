Firefighters were called to a block of flats in East Sussex

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended to ‘reports of a kitchen fire’ in Lewes, around 12.40pm.

“As of 1.40pm, all persons have been accounted for,” a fire service statement read.

"Four fire engines are at the scene along with officers.

“Smoke affected several floors of the building and firefighters used breathing apparatus during the incident.”