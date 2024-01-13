Breaking
Fire breaks out at block of flats- 'Smoke affected several floors'
Firefighters were called to a block of flats in East Sussex
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended to ‘reports of a kitchen fire’ in Lewes, around 12.40pm.
“As of 1.40pm, all persons have been accounted for,” a fire service statement read.
"Four fire engines are at the scene along with officers.
“Smoke affected several floors of the building and firefighters used breathing apparatus during the incident.”
The fire service said ‘welfare checks were carried out’ on everyone within the block.