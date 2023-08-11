Fire crews are on the scene of a huge blaze in a residential street in Edinburgh near the popular Portobello beach this evening. It has been reported that eight appliances are in attendance at the scene after reports of a fire in Seaview Terrace.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 3.30pm on Friday, August 11. Thick smoke and flames have been seen coming from a terraced house, with firefighters battling the blaze on the ground. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.