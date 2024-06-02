Breaking
Fire in Newtown, Birmingham as 'large number of firefighters' sent out
Fire breaks out near Birmingham city centre
Firefighters have been called to a blaze near a city centre.
West Midlands Fire Service says it has a “large number of firefighters” dealing with an incident on Lower Tower Street in Newtown, Birmingham, and has asked people to avoid the area.
Eyewitnesses have said that a truck is on fire. Police have also been called out.
