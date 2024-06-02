Breaking

Fire in Newtown, Birmingham as 'large number of firefighters' sent out

By Tom Morton
1 hour ago
Fire breaks out near Birmingham city centre

Firefighters have been called to a blaze near a city centre.

West Midlands Fire Service says it has a “large number of firefighters” dealing with an incident on Lower Tower Street in Newtown, Birmingham, and has asked people to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses have said that a truck is on fire. Police have also been called out.

