Watch as car engulged in fire 'started to explode' shortly before fire crews arrived
The two witnesses blocked off street with their work vehicle in order to prevent any locals from getting too close.
Fire engulfed a parked car on a residential street in Sheffield yesterday evening sending smoke high into the air.
The blaze was caught on camera by two members of Yorkshire Water crew, who were passing by when they saw the flames. The pair, blocked the road with their vehicle with its amber lights on to prevent any passers by from getting too close or being injured.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) were called immediately, and the Yorkshire Water pair stayed on scene to block the road until emergency crews arrived. It is even reported the car "started to explode" forcing the duo to retreat to a safer position.
You can watch the full video of the flaming car above. SYFR have been approached for information on the incident.
