Holidaymakers can now head to a series of new destination from Liverpool John Lennon Airport after Jet2 launched its new flight routes.

The airline and holiday company will provide up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool during their first summer of operations, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

The first Jet2 flight, which is understood to be fully booked, was due to depart to Tenerife at 8am on March 28. Their fleet of four aircraft will fly to destinations across Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus, including exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos and Bourgas.

All the destinations Jet2 fly to from Liverpool Airport

Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route

- up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

– up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) - customers can also travel to Formentera with a Jet2 package holiday

– up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) - customers can also travel to with a Jet2 package holiday Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route

– weekly Monday services - exclusive route Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route

- weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

(Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) Kos – weekly Friday services

– weekly Friday services Paphos – weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout

– weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

- up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route Simi - up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) between May 2 and October 21.

Winter 2024

Jet2 will be offering both flight only and full package deals to both Prague and Krakow, with available dates for the festive flights starting on November 29 and ending on December 16. Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) are available to book now to the popular Christmas market destinations with the Prague route being exclusive with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.

The Jet2 VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers also get that same VIP customer service along with 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, Free Child Place Holidays and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ arrival at Liverpool John Lennon Airport has resulted in significant investment for the region too, with more than 250 new jobs created across flight deck and cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have got off to a flying start in every sense at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, and we are delighted to see our first flights take off today from our 11th UK base airport. Since announcing the launch our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from Liverpool, our absolute focus has been on ensuring everything is ready to launch operations so we can showcase our award-winning product to customers across the region. The reaction we have received from customers and independent travel agents since going on sale from Liverpool has been truly phenomenal, and we look forward to continuing to enjoy enormous success and growth at our newest airport. We have built up a strong reputation for leading the industry when it comes to looking after customers, and from today holidaymakers across the region can experience our family friendly ethos, great value package holidays and award-winning customer service. Our formula is proven, and we are very excited to be bringing this to our new customers at Liverpool John Lennon. Just days ago, we announced Bournemouth Airport as our 12th UK base airport. This significant expansion, along with our inaugural flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, shows that we have every confidence in our award-winning product.”