One person has been seriously injured and a nearby primary school has been evacuated after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Greater Manchester on Wednesday. Tamoor Tariq, a local councillor, said staff and children had fled St Luke's Church of England Primary School following the blast "just yards away" from his home in the Fishpool area of Bury.

A woman, in her 70s, has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries", said police.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said: "Multiple crews are currently at the scene of an incident on Nelson Street, Bury, working alongside other emergency services. Residents in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carry out their work."

In an update, Tariq said: "From information I have received officially, there are no fatalities. An elderly neighbour has been taken to hospital for urgent treatment, all other people affected are taking shelter with neighbours, family or friends."