The accident happened outside the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

It happened on Hayfield Road at the traffic lights and junction which leads to the busy hospital, closing the road while emergency services attended the scene. The injured included two paramedics. Two fire crews were dispatched from Kirkcaldy station around 4pm

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “The ambulance was en route to Ninewells Hospital to transfer a patient and we dispatched two ambulances to the scene. We transported five people, including two SAS staff members, to Victoria Hospital. Another crew was dispatched to complete the original transfer to Ninewells.”