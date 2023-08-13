A criminal inquiry has been launched into the actions of the Met Police officers.

Five Met Police officers who pepper sprayed a man in hospital after he set fire to himself are being investigated for assault.

A criminal inquiry has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the actions of the Constables when the man in his 50s fell unconscious after being restrained at a north London hospital.

Police initially responded to reports of a man behaving "erratically" and setting fire to his clothes on Euston Road on Monday April 3 this year. The man was then taken by officers to the medical facility to be assessed.

But he became "agitated" and a PAVA spray was later used while a number of officers restrained him, according to the IOPC. The man became unconscious and was given medical attention.

He was initially in a "critical but stable" condition, and was subsequently discharged from hospital in May. Body worn footage from the officers and CCTV from the hospital have been reviewed as part of the probe while statements have been taken from hospital staff as well as the officers involved.

The IOPC investigation was launched after it was notified by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards. Five PCs have been informed by the IOPC that they are under criminal investigation for the potential offence of common assault.

Some of the officers are also being investigated for further potential offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) and non-fatal suffocation. The five officers have also been advised they are being investigated for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct. A further three officers are being investigated for potential misconduct.

IOPC director Steve Noonan said: “We have been in contact with the man to inform him of our investigation. The serving of criminal or conduct notices on officers does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

"It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."