A child died after becoming unwell at a trampoline park.

Emergency services were called to Flip Out in Southcroft Road, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, Scotland just before 11am on Sunday.

Police said the child’s death was being treated as unexplained, although there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing after a child took unwell at a premises in Southcroft Road, Rutherglen, shortly before 11am on Sunday. The child was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children where they were pronounced dead.

“The child’s death is being treated as unexplained, although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.”

Flip Out Glasgow posted a statement on social media on Sunday confirming that it was closed, telling customers to check social media for details of reopening. On Monday morning no update had been posted.

Flip Out has 30 venues across the UK, which include trampolines and foam pits.