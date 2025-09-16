A floral tribute has been left in a city centre park where a rough sleeper was tragically killed by a falling tree branch during high winds.

Flowers have been placed in a tree trunk, where a homeless man in his 40s was tragically killed by a falling branch.

A bouquet of flowers has been placed in a crack in the tree trunk, where the rough sleeper was found dead by paramedics early on Monday.

A local dog walker said the man had been living rough in one of two tents pitched in the park over the past few days. He said the tree completely ‘crushed’ a small green tent, and came close to falling on a second larger tent occupied by a homeless couple. The pair escaped unharmed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.55am today to Revoe Park, Central Drive, Blackpool, to a report that a tree branch had fallen on a tent and struck a man.

“The emergency services attended and found a man unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, very sadly the man – aged in his 40s - was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”

The death came as strong and gusty winds battered much of England and Wales. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind, which was in place from 8pm on Sunday and was lifted at 6pm on Monday.