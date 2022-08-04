Chinese vlogger Tizi could serve up to 10 years in prison for her viral video eating an endangered species

A TikTok influencer has caused outrage after filming herself roasting and eating an endangered giant white shark.

The police believe that the vlogger known as ‘Tizi’ bought the great white shark illegally, which if correct could result in her having to spend up to 10 years in prison.

Great white sharks are considered endangered species according to Nautilus Dive Adventures.

Their low population is partly due to it taking a female white shark approximately 35 years and a male white shark 25 years before they can have offspring.

The influencer known as ‘Tizi’ has over 8 million followers, which she racked up by posting clips of her bold cuisine choices.

Tizi’s viral video was originally posted on streaming platform ‘Douyin’, which is the Chinese version of TikTok.

In the video as seen here , Tizi is at a seafood shop in the southwestern city of Nanchong in Sichuan province.

She is seen unwrapping the white shark to the crowd and begins to lay next to it.

“It may look vicious, but its meat is truly super tender,” she says.

The shark is cooked by cutting it in half, barbecuing its tail and boiling his head in a spicy broth.

Tizi and local villagers boasted about the taste, sparking fury online.

According to Thecover.cn , Tizi claimed the shark was “bred in captivity” and was “edible”.

Since the backlash, the influencer has removed all videos from her account and from Thursday (4th August) her profile has been unavailable, prompting rumours that it has been deleted.

Users on the social media platform have been challenging Tizi’s morals and even comparing her eating to one of a ‘zombie’.

“Tizi looks like a zombie when he eats the tail of the fish!” one said.

Another added: “Congratulations to Tizi for getting a silver bracelet. ”

This is not the first time Tizi has eaten exotic animals online, as she previously consumed crocodiles and ostriches.

Her crimes are currently being investigated by Police in Nanchong.

She may face five to ten years in prison or criminal detention and a fine if found guilty.

She has also been informed that her property could be confiscated and her social media presence removed.

Several individuals have been detained that helped Tizi obtain the shark, which has been confirmed to have not be bought from the local shop featured in the video.

China has been trying to crack down on unlawful and illegal trades of animals for food and medicine since the COVID pandemic.

In the last few years, incidents of eating exotic animals have been on the rise.