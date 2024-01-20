A former Crossroads actor has been killed in a road accident in Birmingham

Former Crossroads actor Charmian Abrahams was struck by a delivery van on Lordswood Road, Birmingham just before midday on Monday (15 January).

Tributes have been paid to a 96-year-old former soap actor who was killed after being hit by a van this week.

Charmian Abrahams was struck by a delivery van on Lordswood Road in Harborne, Birmingham just before midday on Monday. Her distraught family have paid the following tribute to the 96-year-old: “Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many. At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent. In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures, including Sir Noël Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen. In the early 1980s she became well known for her portrayal of Mavis Hooper in the ATV/Central drama Crossroads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her."

West Midlands Police's Serious Collison Investigation Unit is still conducting enquiries into the collision and is appealing again for any further witnesses, or anyone who has dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to them, to get in touch via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2017 of 15 January.