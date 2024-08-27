Former Manchester United and Liverpool star claims Neymar would 'love' to sign for Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester United, Liverpool and England star Michael Owen believes that Brazil star Neymar would 'love' to sign for Chelsea despite the Blues' recent struggles.

Having overseen a hectic transfer window at Stamford Bridge, optimism surrounding Enzo Maresca's side is not particularly rife, something evident after they lost their opening match of the season against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge – although they bounced back at the weekend with a 6-2 victory over Wolves.

One particular criticism of Chelsea since the takeover of Clearlake Capital in 2022 is the number of players that have been signed, resulting in a bloated squad.

Nevertheless, Owen believes that signing Neymar, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal last year after stints with Barcelona and PSG, would be a worthwhile deal and that the 32-year-old would be very open to a Stamford Bridge move.

"Neymar to the Premier League would be interesting, but it depends on the finances," Owen explained. "He obviously comes with a huge reputation and I'm sure commercially it'd be a great decision for a lot of people, but he'd cost an awful lot of money.

“I don't think he would have been a Jurgen Klopp type of player with high energy in a high press. I don't really think that he’d be the type of player for Arne Slot either. He might suit a different team, but I'd be surprised if Liverpool were in for a player like that.

"I couldn’t see Neymar at Manchester United. They got rid of Cristiano Ronaldo because he wasn’t amazing off the ball when it came to energy and the high press. I don't really see that at Manchester United. I think that type of signing is going to be far less frequent than it's been in the past. I think he’d like to play in London, near the bright lights.

"I’d say that in the Premier League that Chelsea would be the most likely, I think he’d love to go to a club like that."

Owen was, however, also keen to highlight that any move for Neymar would carry significant risk, telling Prime Casino: "He's obviously a great player, absolutely a great player and I like the romance in it, but it probably comes with a couple of risks as well.

“His name was up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, then it was Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but now if you say the great players of the world, I think not many people would have Neymar come to their minds in the first three. I think his star power has slightly slipped a bit. But he's obviously incredibly talented and if his wage demands aren’t astronomical, then I'm sure somebody would take a chance."