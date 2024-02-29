Former WWE Wrestler Billy Jack Haynes charged with murder after wife found dead in Oregon home
Former pro wrestler William Albert Haynes Jr, known as Billy Jack Haynes, has been charged with murder of his wife. People reported that the 70-year-old has been booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon, after his wife Janette Becraft, 85, was found dead in their home in Portland, Oregon.
Earlier this month, police said they responded to reports of a shooting in a Portland neighbourhood and requested help from special teams including crisis negotiators, and identified Becraft as the victim.
Police said Haynes was at home and did not cooperate with the responding officers when they arrived on the scene. Officers said they believed that he had been armed with a gun at the time, prompting the police to set up a perimeter around the home and issue a shelter in place order to nearby residents.
William Albert Haynes Jr, or Billy Jack Haynes as he is better known, was a pro wrestler in WWE from 1986 to 1988 and is best known for facing off against Hercules Hernandez at WrestleMania 111. Billy Jack Haynes was born in Portland, Oregon, USA in 1953 and had a passion for combat sports and athletics in his youth.
A post-mortem examination later revealed that Becraft had died due to a gunshot wound. According to reports, Becraft had been suffering from dementia prior to her death and Haynes had been recently admitted to hospital due to a fall.
