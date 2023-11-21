Four bodies have been recovered from a car in search for missing teenagers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four bodies have been recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, following a search for missing teenagers Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris.

Supt Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”