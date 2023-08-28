France has announced a ban on pupils wearing the abaya, a full-length robe worn by some Muslim women.

This comes as France grapples with adapting its regulations to accommodate its growing Muslim minority while upholding the nation’s long-standing tradition of secularism in education.

France’s historical stance against religious symbols in state schools dates back to the 19th century when laws were enacted to eliminate any traces of traditional Catholic influence from public education.

This secularism policy extends to all religions, as French public schools have consistently prohibited the display of large crosses, Jewish kippah, and Islamic headscarves.

In 2004, the country introduced a ban on headscarves in schools, and in 2010, it further restricted the wearing of full face veils in public, actions that generated significant controversy within France’s Muslim community, which numbers around five million.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal explained the rationale behind the new abaya ban in an interview with TV channel TF1, saying: "I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools. When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them."

According to Al Jazeera , the move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab.

The right and far right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties. Unlike headscarves, abayas occupied a grey area and faced no outright ban until now.