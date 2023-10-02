Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Dame Sue Carr named Lady Chief Justice
Gatwick cancels 150 flights as cap extended for two more weeks
Last month ties for UK's hottest September on record
Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee dies aged 79
HS2 northern leg to be scrapped - reports
How to watch BBC's Panorama special as subject finally revealed
Breaking

Francis Lee dead: Former Manchester City player and chairman dies aged 79 after cancer battle

Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
19 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79, the club have announced.

Manchester City posted on X, formerly Twitter: "It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee. "Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time."

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967-74.

Most Popular

Lee, who began his playing career at Bolton, joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968 and appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

City added on their official website: “Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer. His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time. As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast. More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days.”

Related topics:Manchester City