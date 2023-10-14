Freddie Flintoff was reportedly left ‘seriously emotionally and physically affected’ by a high-speed crash whilst filming an episode of Top Gear last year, here everything you need to know about it.

The former cricketer from Preston was involved in the crash late last year which saw filming for Top Gear immediately halted.

Since then, the BBC has been accused of failings in its duty of care towards Freddie, 45, after he reportedly had to wait in “agony” for 45 minutes for an air ambulance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the crash, last updated October 11 2023:

What happened

Flintoff and a crew member were in an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 which reportedly flipped and slid along the track at high speed.

Originally the public were told the crash happened at 130mph, however in October 2023, a source told the Mail on Sunday that actually the car was only going a shocking 22mph.

When was the crash?

December 13, 2022.

Where was the crash?

Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, the home of the Top Gear test track.

What were Freddie Flintoff’s injuries?

Freddie was airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and several broken ribs. He was said to be "seriously emotionally and physically affected" by the crash.

The father of four was not seen in public for months following the incident, with a close friend of Freddie’s hinting it was due to the effects it had had on his mental health.

When Freddie was seen again in September, his facial injuries were still visible.

What happened to Top Gear?

Filming for the series was suspended pending an investigation and subsequently cancelled, at a reported cost of £5 million, leaving the future of the popular BBC motoring show in serious doubt.

In early October, the Sun reported that the BBC was set to cancel Top Gear however a week later, a BBC spokesperson denied this.

What’s been said about the crash?

In March, astatement released by the BBC apologising to the TV star said: “BBC Studios have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

In October, a BBC spokesperson denied rumours that Top Gear was set to be cancelled, saying: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

Is Flintoff returning to TV?

In September, it was reported that Freddie would be back on our screens again soon for the second series of another of his popular TV shows-BBC’s Field of Dreams.