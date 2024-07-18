Friends of the elderly launches Paw-fect way to celebrate Paw-some pets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends of the Elderly, the charity which runs care homes, day care services and a grant giving service for older people living on low incomes throughout England, loves pets. Whether they are four-legged or two-legged, have waggy tails, wet noses or bobtails, each precious pet is treasured.

Knowing how much many of its residents adore all types of animals, the charity is, today, launching a ‘fur-bulous’ social media campaign - #FurryFriends. “We have lots of pets living in our care homes, and many visiting animals too. From budgies to cats, from dogs to rabbits – even the odd visiting llama or goat – or Muntjac Deer roaming around one of our care home’s grounds. Our residents love spending time with animals and reminiscing about their own pets, it brings them so much happiness,” said Jessica Dean, Friends of the Elderly’s Head of Marketing and Communications.

“With this in mind, over the summer, we are running our #FurryFriends campaign,” Jessica continued. “We’ll be asking the public to send us pictures of their own #FurryFriends which we will share with our residents and on our Facebook channel. In addition, judged by a group of our residents and day care clients, one lucky pet will be chosen as ‘The Furry Friend of the Month’ and will receive a little treat.”

Friends of the Elderly’s care homes and day care centres are all animal-friendly, and each has their own, small menagerie of members. Talking about a few of the charity’s #FurryFriends, Jessica continued: “At Redcot, our residential care home in Haslemere, two beautiful cats – Socks and Slippers – are always happy to cuddle up to the residents without any ‘purr-suasion’.

“At Bernard Sunley, the charity’s residential, nursing and dementia care home in Woking, Jazz the Care Home Manager’s dog, does her daily rounds to check in with our residents who are dog fans, and at Orford House, our residential care home in Coulsdon we have Teddy the cat and Rosie the rabbit.”

Many of Friends of the Elderly’s care homes and day care centres have regular animal visits as well, including Pets As Therapy (PAT) Dogs whose visits bring joy, smiles and happiness to residents. At Little Bramingham Farm, the charity’s residential care home in Luton, PAT Dog Winnie the Pooch, never misses her weekly social call; and Monty, another PAT Dog is a regular at the charity’s Malvern Day Care.

“There are many benefits of interacting with pets for residents,” added Jessica. “They can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, increase social interaction and physical activity. A cuddle from a friendly dog, a purring cat, cute rabbit or a nose-twitching guinea pig, really does go a long way.”

In closing Jessica added: “Our #FurryFriends campaign launches today, and we would love for members of the public to email a picture of their Furry Friend to [email protected] or, alternatively, post your pooch, cat, rabbit or any of your #FurryFriends on social media, tagging us at @FriendsElderly.

“There may even be many more exotic pets whose pictures we receive, that the residents and clients will ‘paws-itively’ adore. We are looking forward to seeing who can impress the older people we support and become this summer’s monthly Furry Friend of the month.”