From college to the beat as three Tresham College students join Northamptonshire Police

Three students from Tresham College, have successfully applied to join Northamptonshire Police as part of the national Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP), after completing the Uniformed Public Services course at the college.

Alicia Swann, Zach Gower and Doyle Sargent, all aged 18-years, and from the same cohort, applied to join Northamptonshire Police earlier this year.

Following a rigorous recruitment process which includes paper sift, assessment centre, fitness test, medical and interview as well as police vetting, all were successful and attended their attestation ceremony last week (24/10).

Assistant Chief Officer Paul Bullen, who leads the Northamptonshire Police recruitment function, said: ‘’This week, we have welcomed three Tresham College alumni as new police officers, who will now spend the next few months learning about police powers and legislation, and how to keep themselves and the public safe.

“Next year, they will be deployed to policing teams around the county, working under the guidance of an experienced officer as they embed their training, get operational experience and ensure they are safe and lawful. They then have the remainder of their training to demonstrate their competence as a police officer.

“It’s a busy two years for all our student officers, with lots to learn. But with that comes the satisfaction that every day they are helping make the county a safer place for everyone who lives, works or visits here. We wish them all the very best in their future careers with Northamptonshire Police and will continue to support them throughout.’’

The two-year Uniformed Public Services course, offered at the Kettering campus, is equivalent to achieving two A-Levels and helps students develop skills and experiences that will help them pursue a career in the uniformed services including the Armed Forces, Emergency Services, Border Force or Prison Service.

Doyle Sargent from Wellingborough, initially wanted to join the course to be in the military, but after a diagnosis of Crohn’s Disease he found out he was ineligible to join the military. He said: “Once I started exploring alternatives, the path of joining the police actually appealed to me much more than the armed services. This course has made me realise how much of an amazing job the uniformed public services do. I am looking forward to joining the police and learning more about the day to day role of a police officer.”

Alicia Swann, from Kettering, wanted to a be a police officer from a young age and joined the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadet Scheme at the age of 15 where she specialised as a police cadet. Alicia explains: “Being a cadet showed me that no two days are ever the same and that police officers make a real difference in the community. Being a police officer gives me a chance to make a difference and create a safer environment for everyone.

“My tutors Kirit and Bruce have given me the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the uniformed services as well as offering me support during my police application and interview process. I commence my training on the Police Constable entry programme in October and I am especially looking forward to officer safety training and starting on the response team in March.”

Course tutor Kirit Khushalbhai said: “The fact three students from the same cohort have been successful in their applications to join the police shows that the course works and prepares students for a career in the uniformed services. All three have demonstrated the values and behaviours you need and expect to take on a role in the police. Their attendance has been exemplary, they demonstrate leadership qualities and they are committed to serving the public and their communities. I am really proud of them and have no doubt they will be an asset to Northamptonshire Police.”

The Police Constable Entry Programme was only launched on 1st April 2024, providing an alternative route to join the service. Unlike other entry routes, PCEP is a non-accredited pathway into policing that is designed for candidates with or without a degree.