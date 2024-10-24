Fuel poverty charity joins forces to help 30,000 vulnerable people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With six million households living in fuel poverty, charity National Energy Action is proud to announce delivery of its pioneering collaboration – Warm Homes, Healthy Futures – working with the four gas distribution networks.

Warm Homes, Healthy Futures is funded through the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide allowance budget allocated to the gas distribution networks, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, SGN and Wales & West Utilities. It is the highest-value collaborative project to date with an allocation of £12.2 million.

Led by National Energy Action, Warm Homes, Healthy Futures is a nationally coordinated network of locally delivered services bringing together those working in the energy, housing, and health sectors. The programme will reach around 30,000 people living with health conditions and disabilities made worse by cold, damp or poor-quality homes. It provides a pathway for health and social professionals to connect their patients and service users with vital energy-related advice and support to live healthier, safer, and warmer lives.

With the impacts of cold homes estimated to cost the NHS more than £1.4 billion annually, and cold homes linked to around 10,000 excess winter deaths per year, there is an urgent need for scaled-up and better-connected solutions to combat fuel poverty and tackle health inequalities.

Warm Homes, Healthy Futures is made up of a rapidly growing network of services and has already connected with partners across more than 30 areas in England, Scotland, and Wales. Clients are referred to the programme by a wide range of health and social care partners, including GPs, social prescribing teams, mental health services, pharmacists, cancer care teams, hospital discharge teams, and adult social care services, among others, supporting patients with a myriad of health conditions and disabilities.

Warm Homes, Healthy Futures does not look the same in any two areas and this is critical to ensure delivery is led by local intelligence and expertise and understanding of the gaps to better connect health and fuel poverty support.

For households, once a referral is made directly into National Energy Action’s specialist service or delivered by one of 13 local delivery partners, they are supported with:

in-depth energy advice and support

carbon monoxide (CO) safety awareness and access to CO alarms

essential gas appliance servicing

In some cases, clients are connected to another service for appliance replacement.

There is also a large programme of community engagement events and training for frontline professionals, including those working in health and social care.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive, National Energy Action said: ‘The Warm Homes, Healthy Futures' programme is so much more than a partnership and a programme. By working with the gas distribution networks, we can reach those people who struggle to access help and support, we can identify the most vulnerable communities, and we can help lift them out of fuel poverty. More than that, together we can work at scale and elevate the health implications of fuel poverty across the health system and with policymakers.’

Dr Danielle Butler, Project Development Manager at National Energy Action said: ‘We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and interest from energy, housing and health professionals who have helped develop a network of services at this scale. And we are thrilled to see that people are now receiving much-needed support as part of the Warm Homes, Healthy Futures programme. Our homes should be places of safety, warmth, comfort, and good health, and this programme will allow us all to connect the dots more effectively – finding the gaps, sharing critical learning, and supporting one another as professionals tackling fuel poverty and health inequalities.'

Eileen Brown, Customer Experience Director, Northern Gas Networks said: ‘The gas distribution networks are committed to supporting this programme, recognising the critical role we play in addressing fuel poverty and enhancing community wellbeing. Together, we will create lasting change that benefits our customers most in need.'

The delivery of Warm Homes, Healthy Futures is now live and will run initially until March 2026.

For more information about the Warm Homes, Healthy Futures initiative, please visit https://www.nea.org.uk/projects/warm-homes-healthy-futures.