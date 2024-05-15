Ronalds Abele died while swimming with friends

Friends of a teenager who tragically drowned while swimming in the River Nene with friends have set up a fundraising page in his memory.

Ronalds Abele, 17, died on Friday (May 10) after getting into difficulty while swimming at the Embankment with friends. A GoFundMe has now been set up to help his family pay for funeral costs, hold a memorial service and for riverside lifebouys at the site.

Paying tribute to their ‘beloved’ Ronalds, his friends said: “He was a cherished member of our Northampton/Wellingborough community, a loving friend, son and brother.

"He brought joy, laughter, and warmth to all who knew him, and his presence will be deeply missed. "As we navigate through this time of grief and loss, we are also reminded of the incredible impact Ronalds Abele had on our lives. He touched so many hearts with his kindness, compassion, and unwavering love. It is in this spirit of remembrance and celebration that we come together to honour his memory."

"He brought joy, laughter, and warmth to all who knew him, and his presence will be deeply missed. “As we navigate through this time of grief and loss, we are also reminded of the incredible impact Ronalds Abele had on our lives. He touched so many hearts with his kindness, compassion, and unwavering love. It is in this spirit of remembrance and celebration that we come together to honour his memory.”

His mates say they want to give Ronalds the farewell he deserves, with a memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy but don’t want to overwhelm his family with the costs at this difficult time. GoFundMe page donations will be used for Ronalds’ funeral, the memorial service and stationing of ring lifebuoys at River Nene Embankment.