The funeral of a “unique” and “sassy” girl who died after falling from a city balcony has taken place with friends, family and members of the wider community turning out in large numbers.

Eight-year-old Minnie Rae Dunn died after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, Portsmouth, on August 24 around 6.30pm. Emergency crews swarmed to the block but were unable to save the child. Her death sparked an outpouring of grief in the area with floral tributes placed at the scene to remember the popular girl. Now the community has shown its respects to the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil whose funeral took place at Portchester Crematorium.

Family, friends and teachers showed their affection to the “angel” with a “beautiful soul”. Teachers wore pink T-shirts as well-wishers – including emergency service crews – gathered in Somers Road, Southsea, as the funeral procession made its way past the school to Portchester. Meanwhile, the Spinnaker Tower was lit up in pink as a tribute.

Poignant readings during the service left people united in grief as Minnie was fondly remembered. Minnie’s dad Daniel Kenney said: “It was a beautiful service. We couldn’t have asked for anything better and are so grateful to everyone for their help. Minnie was obviously loved in the community but we didn’t realise how much until we saw the support. It was incredible. My brother gave an amazing speech at the service about her being unique and sassy which broke everyone.

"We had the Spinnaker Tower lit up in pink which they did at short notice, so we are very grateful to them. The funeral directors and The Kings pub in Albert Road where the wake was held did an amazing job as did (celebrant) Lisa Lane with readings during the service. The community really came together for her. I have never seen anything like it.”

Daniel also paid a special tribute to his parents Dorothy and Ian Kenney, who Minnie lived with. He said: “A lot of credit has to go to my parents for everything they did for Minnie. They did an amazing job.”