The number of antisemitic hate crimes recorded by many of the UK’s largest police forces jumped sharply in the weeks following the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict, new figures reveal. Islamophobic offences also rose for some forces, although the picture was more mixed across the country.

There has been a clear rise in the number of hate crimes against Muslims and Jews following the war in Gaza.

Jewish charities called the findings “shocking”, while campaigners against anti-Muslim abuse said the data was “deeply worrying”. The Home Office condemned the rise in offences, adding: “There is no place for hate in our society.”

British Transport Police had one of the largest increases, recording 87 antisemitic offences in the month after October 7, up from eight in the same period in 2022 and 11 in 2021, as well as a jump in Islamophobic offences with 22 (2023), up from two (2022) and eight (2021).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Security Trust described the figures as “shocking” and said they made clear “the extent of the unacceptable rise in anti-Jewish hatred across the country since the Hamas terror attack on October 7”. A spokesman for the Jewish charity said: “This wave of antisemitism was triggered by the mass murder, rape and kidnapping of Jews in Israel, and is fuelled and sustained by extremist hatred online and on our streets. It is essential that perpetrators are identified and prosecuted, and that wider society shows its disgust for this racist hate crime.”

Tell Mama, which monitors and works to tackle anti-Muslim sentiment and abuse in the UK, told PA that “levels of anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination are deeply worrying, impacting trust in authorities and their sense of identity and belonging”.

Iman Atta, the organisation’s director, said there had been a “significant spike in anti-Muslim hate since the atrocities on October 7”, adding: “The nature of many offline cases sent to our service is often overtly racist – targeting Arab and Palestinian communities with dehumanising slurs, anti-Muslim slurs or in some cases targeting their homes, or when speaking Arabic in public, as well as targeting Muslim communities across all ages and gender. We should never allow such hatred and intolerance to take root in our communities and at this time, please look out for each other, whether Muslim or Jewish. We must stand together against intolerance, hate and racism.”

Methods for recording hate crime are not consistent across forces, so the data cannot be used to compare the number of offences between different areas or provide an overall total for the whole of the UK. But the figures do point to a jump in antisemitic offences recorded by forces concentrated mostly in cities or across built-up areas, while the pattern for Islamophobic offences was more varied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “There is no place for hate in our society and we condemn the recent rise in reported antisemitic and anti-Muslim hatred. We expect the police to fully investigate all hate crimes and work with the CPS to make sure the cowards who commit these abhorrent offences feel the full force of the law. Following recent events, we have also made further funding available to Jewish and Muslim communities, to provide additional security at places of worship and faith schools.”

Here is the full list of the number of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crime offences recorded by police forces from October 7 to November 7 2023 inclusive, together with totals for the equivalent periods in 2022 and 2021.

– Avon & Somerset

Antisemitic: 2021 – 5, 2022 – 3, 2023 – 7

Islamophobic: 2021 – 8, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 5

The force said that completion of the “hate type” field on its records is not mandatory. Where a crime has taken place it will be recorded, but the hate crime indicator or type will not always be ticked, meaning some offences will have been recorded without an indication of the type of hate crime that has been committed.

– Bedfordshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 4, 2023 – 2

Islamophobic: 2021 – 8, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 3

– British Transport Police

Antisemitic: 2021 – 11, 2022 – 8, 2023 – 87

Islamophobic: 2021 – 8, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 22

– Cambridgeshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 6

Islamophobic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 5

The force said the figures are the number of police-recorded religious hate crimes where the perceived religion was Jewish or Muslim, based on the keyword assigned to the crime.

– Dorset

Antisemitic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 4

Islamophobic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 1

– Durham

Antisemitic: 2021 – 2, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 0

Islamophobic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force said the figures refer to the number of recorded hate crimes where the victim’s religion has been known to be Judaism or Islam.

– Gloucestershire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 4, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 2

Islamophobic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 3

The force said the figures are for crimes where a hate tag has been applied, which have then been filtered to identify the hate strands “Religion – Jewish” and “Religion – Muslim”.

– Greater Manchester

Antisemitic: 2021 – 14, 2022 – 15, 2023 – 74

Islamophobic: 2021 – 42, 2022 – 43, 2023 – 34

The force said antisemitic offences are where the perceived targeted religion was recorded as Jewish. Islamophobic offences are where the perceived targeted religion was recorded as Muslim. More than one perceived religion can be recorded for an offence. Four crimes within the data had both Jewish and Muslim recorded as the perceived targeted religion.

– Gwent

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 5

Islamophobic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 3

The force said that to obtain the data a filter was applied to identify racial and religious strands and a manual trawl was conducted on the crime summaries.

– Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Antisemitic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 5, 2023 – 6

Islamophobic: 2021 – 5, 2022 – 3, 2023 – 4

– Hertfordshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 6, 2023 – 17

Islamophobic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force said the figures are for crimes that have a “Religion – Jewish” or “Religion – Muslim” (or both) flag attributed to the investigation record.

– Humberside

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 7

Islamophobic: 2021 – 4, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 2

– Kent

Antisemitic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 4, 2023 – 7

Islamophobic: 2021 – 9, 2022 – 6, 2023 – 6

The force said the figures are for crime reports with either the “Religion – Jewish” or “Religion – Muslim” prejudice marker attached. Markers are optional and added at the discretion of the inputting officer.

– Lancashire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 4

Islamophobic: 2021 – 2, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 3

The force said the figures had been compiled by searching for hate crimes marked as religious, followed by a manual review of each recorded crime to extract only those that were antisemitic and Islamophobic.

– Leicestershire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 2

Islamophobic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 17, 2023 – 6

– Merseyside

Antisemitic: 2021 – 4, 2022 – 4, 2023 – 20

Islamophobic: 2021 – 9, 2022 – 6, 2023 – 10

The force said 18 of the 20 antisemitic offences in 2023 are conflict related and one of the 10 Islamophobic offences in 2023 is conflict related.

– Norfolk

Antisemitic: 2021 – 2, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 2

Islamophobic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 0

– North Wales

Antisemitic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 3

Islamophobic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 3

– North Yorkshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 3

Islamophobic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force said the numbers are for offences “reported” to the police.

– Northamptonshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 1

Islamophobic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 4, 2023 – 1

The force said the figures show crimes with a racial or religious flag against them, where the search was for the words “Jewish” “Hebrew” “Judaistic”, “Hasidic”, “Islam” and “Muslim”. The search only returned exact matches and does not account for differences in terminology and/or spelling used. The force added that keyword searches are problematic and in no way provide accurate results or figures.

– Northumbria

Antisemitic: 2021 – 10, 2022 – 3, 2023 – 9

Islamophobic: 2021 – 4, 2022 – 7, 2023 – 5

The force said the figures were for offences flagged as “Judaism” and “Islam” and that hate crimes are based on the perception of the victim.

– Nottinghamshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – under 5, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 7

Islamophobic: 2021 – under 5, 2022 – under 5, 2023 – 19

The force said all crimes have a religious and/or belief marker.

– South Wales

Antisemitic: 2021 – 2, 2022 – 4, 2023 – 8

Islamophobic: 2021 – 7, 2022 – 6, 2023 – 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force said the figures are for occurrences with the qualifier of “Hate/prejudice – anti-Jewish” and “Hate/prejudice anti-Muslim”.

– Suffolk

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 1

Islamophobic: 2021 – 2, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 0

– Surrey

Antisemitic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 7

Islamophobic: 2021 – 4, 2022 – 8, 2023 – 10

The force noted that offences are flagged as hate crimes at the discretion of the police officer or staff member.

– Thames Valley

Antisemitic: 2021 – 4, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 21

Islamophobic: 2021 – 12, 2022 – 14, 2023 – 20

– Warwickshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 1, 2022 – 2, 2023 – 3

Islamophobic: No information held

The force said the figures were obtained by searching for all crimes with a marker of “Hate Motivated – Religion – Jewish” and “Hate Motivated – Religion – Muslim” during the stated periods.

– West Mercia

Antisemitic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 3

Islamophobic: 2021 – 3, 2022 – 4, 2023 – 4

– West Midlands

Antisemitic: 2021 – 8, 2022 – 1, 2023 – 22

Islamophobic: 2021 – 23, 2022 – 33, 2023 – 25

The force said the figures were obtained by searching for the hate strands “Religion – Judaism” and “Religion – Islam”.

– West Yorkshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 14, 2022 – 10, 2023 – 53

Islamophobic: 2021 – 38, 2022 – 29, 2023 – 49

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force said the figures represent the number of faith hate crimes recorded where Islam or Judaism was identified as the religion targeted. The force added: “We continue to work to better improve the investigation of hate crime and the outcomes for victims. The force has specialist hate crime co-ordinators who assist investigating officers in identifying perpetrators, providing after-care support for victims and working with communities to increase awareness of hate crime and reporting mechanisms. They also engage in joint working with partners such as local authorities, Victim Support and third-party Hate Incident Reporting Centres.”

– Wiltshire

Antisemitic: 2021 – 0, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 3

Islamophobic: 2021 – 2, 2022 – 0, 2023 – 5