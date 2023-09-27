GB News suspends Dan Wootton over Laurence Fox comments

GB News: Dan Wootton suspended over Laurence Fox comments on show
GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox, the broadcaster said.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dan Wootton has been suspended from GB News following remarks made by Laurence Fox on the broadcaster’s show. The comments about a female journalist have been described as “unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible”.
Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight, actor-turned-politician Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe, including asking: “Who would want to s*** that?”
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement, the channel said: “GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.
“This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox. We are conducting a full investigation.”
Wootton has apologised for the remarks, saying he “regretted” the interview.