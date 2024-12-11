Cyber and intelligence agency GCHQ has today released its annual Christmas Challenge with both children and adults encouraged to give it a try.

The card uses GCHQ’s sites across the UK, including Manchester, London, Scarborough, Bude and Cheltenham, as part of the brainteaser - so anyone can see whether they have what it takes to be a codebreaker.

GCHQ’s in-house puzzlers have masterminded seven puzzles designed to test problem-solving skills including intuitive reasoning and creativity. It’s the ninth time the festive puzzle has been released, and for the first time the card includes both standard puzzles and three hidden clues – or ‘Easter eggs’ – for those who want an extra challenge.

The puzzles test codebreaking, maths and analysis, and skills such as lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance. The organisers say it is just like the work that goes on at GCHQ every day to keep the country safe, the brainteasers need different ways of thinking, so groups are encouraged to work together to reveal a final festive message.

Last year’s card was downloaded 138,000 times by schools and members of the public . School children are encouraged to take the puzzles home to challenge family and friends.

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler, said: “Puzzles have always been at the heart of GCHQ, and the skills needed to solve them are just as relevant in 2024 as they were over 100 years ago.

“This year’s Challenge features seven puzzles, plus several hidden elements for those who want an extra test. The puzzles are aimed at teenagers and young people, but everyone is encouraged to give them a try – they might surprise you.

“The Challenge has been designed for a mix of minds to solve, so is best tackled in groups of classmates, families or friends. Whether you have an analytical mind, a creative brain or prefer engineering, there’s something for everyone.

“As a mathematician, I also I'm passionate about STEM subjects and encouraging young people to give them a try. I hope the card will inspire young people to explore these STEM subjects and to consider what a career in cybersecurity and intelligence might have to offer.”

Puzzles have been included in Director GCHQ’s annual Christmas card to global national security heads since 2015 and is available for schools and the public to download from GCHQ’s website.

[There is a secret message in what Colin says]

GCHQ’s Chief Puzzler, Colin, said:

“We are delighted to be releasing the fourth iteration of our Christmas Challenge aimed at young people, and we hope this year’s set of seven puzzles are as fiendishly enjoyable as ever.

“We want teams working together to tackle the Challenge, which requires a range of skills and creative ways of thinking. And then see if you can find the Easter eggs we’ve hidden on the card. You may find naturally some parts trickier than others. However - as Anne Keast-Butler, our Director, said - solving puzzles requires a real mix of minds and approaches, just like the work at GCHQ.

“With this challenge lastly we also hope to show young people that thinking differently is a gift.

“We would really enjoy seeing how you get on with the Challenge, so please let us know by tagging us in a post on Instagram, X or LinkedIn @GCHQ.

“Happy puzzle-solving!”

There are plenty of ways to get involved in the Christmas Challenge this year, as GCHQ plan to launch their Top Secret Puzzle Club on Instagram, where you can get some bonus puzzles and handy hints to help you on your journey to solving the puzzles.

GCHQ says you can share your progress, ask for help and triumph in your completion by using the hashtag #GCHQChristmasChallenge across X, Instagram and LinkedIn. But be be careful as there are already videos uploaded to YouTube which show the answer to the puzzles - so don’t accidentally give yourself a spoiler.