This is how to spot the fake email and how to stop yourself from falling victim to a scam

People are being warned to look out for a scam email which claims they have been charged over £300 for a service they have not used.

The email is allegedly from Geek Squad, a company which specialises in repairing and maintaining electronic devices and appliances, but it is a fake.

So, what is the email to look out for, how can you tell it’s fake and what should you do if you receive it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the email say?

The email claims that your annual subscription to Geek Squad services has been automatically renewed for the next two years and you have been charged $399.99 (around £301.80).

It then gives a number to contact, allegedly for customer support.

It would be a natural reaction if you receive the email to panic and call the supposed customer support number, but don’t.

This number won’t connect you to the legitimate Geek Squad customer services email. Instead, it would connect you to the scammers.

It is not clear exactly how the scammers would use the phone number to try to trick people, or what the aim of the scam is, but please be aware that this number is fake and should not be called.

How can I tell that the email is a scam?

There are a few telltale signs that the email is a fake.

The first is the sender of the email. It comes from ‘Payment_Details’, and a closer inspection will reveal a generic Gmail email address.

The name included as part of that email address is often spelt wrong too.

The email is not an official email address from the legitimate firm, and is not associated with Geek Squad or its parent company, Best Buy.

Another big giveaway, of course, is the fact that the amount of money which has supposedly been taken from your bank account is given in US dollars rather than pounds.

The scam email appears to be sent to people regardless of whether or not they have used Geek Squad services.

If you have not used Geek Squad before then this is obviously an indicator that the email is a scam as there would be no reason for the legitimate company to get in touch with you or have your contact information.

If you have used Geek Squad services before then you can still tell that the email is fake from the details described above.

What should I do if I get the email?

If you receive the email, the most important thing is to not panic and call the number given.

You should then report the email to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or using their online reporting form .