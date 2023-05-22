For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
George Logan: Hinge and Bracket star dies aged 78
Manchester City win third Premier League title in a row
15 dogs seized after 'well-loved' Jonathan Hogg mauled to death
Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of RTE's Late Late Show
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Breaking

George Logan dead: Hinge and Bracket star dies aged 78 - when did co-star Patrick Fyffe die?

George Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
40 minutes ago

One part of the popular comedy and musical act Hinge and Bracket George Logan has died at the age of 78. He was most known for playing Dr Evadne Hinge in the duo who were big names in the 1970s and 1980s, featuring in their own TV and radio shows on the BBC.

The news of Logan's passing was confirmed by his family on Sunday (21 May), as well as Benidorm actor and entertainer Bobby Crush, 69, who shared the sad news on social media when he posted: "RIP George Logan, also known as ‘Dr Evadne Hinge’ of ‘Hinge and Bracket’. We appeared in panto together in this glorious production of at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in 1989 and I’m saddened by news of his passing today".

An outpouring of loving and emotional tributes were then paid by the drag star's peers, close friends, loved ones and fans.

Most Popular

Logan, who was born and bred in South Lancashire, rose to prominence when he launched a drag routine with Patrick Fyffe at the Edinburgh Festival in 1974. The pair also went on to perform at two Royal Variety shows, as well as appearing for members of the Royal Family and other royalty on more than 15 different occasions.

Dr Evadne Hinge, played by Logan, and Dame Hilda Brakcet, played by Fyffe, were elderly woman who regularly spoke about their careers in classical music. Their routine included a number of songs that they sung together, as well as Logan playing the piano.

George Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: GettyGeorge Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: Getty
George Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: Getty

Both Logan and Fyffe appeared in the television series Hinge and Bracket between 1978 and 1981 which aired on BBC One, as well as BBC Two show Dear Ladies from 1983 to 1984. The news of the drag star's death comes just over two decades after Patrick Fyffe's passing at the age of 60 on 11 May 2002.

Related topics:comedyTVSocial mediaBenidormCareers