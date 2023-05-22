One part of the popular comedy and musical act Hinge and Bracket George Logan has died at the age of 78. He was most known for playing Dr Evadne Hinge in the duo who were big names in the 1970s and 1980s, featuring in their own TV and radio shows on the BBC.

The news of Logan's passing was confirmed by his family on Sunday (21 May), as well as Benidorm actor and entertainer Bobby Crush, 69, who shared the sad news on social media when he posted: "RIP George Logan, also known as ‘Dr Evadne Hinge’ of ‘Hinge and Bracket’. We appeared in panto together in this glorious production of at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in 1989 and I’m saddened by news of his passing today".

An outpouring of loving and emotional tributes were then paid by the drag star's peers, close friends, loved ones and fans.

Logan, who was born and bred in South Lancashire, rose to prominence when he launched a drag routine with Patrick Fyffe at the Edinburgh Festival in 1974. The pair also went on to perform at two Royal Variety shows, as well as appearing for members of the Royal Family and other royalty on more than 15 different occasions.

Dr Evadne Hinge, played by Logan, and Dame Hilda Brakcet, played by Fyffe, were elderly woman who regularly spoke about their careers in classical music. Their routine included a number of songs that they sung together, as well as Logan playing the piano.

George Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: Getty