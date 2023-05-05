For the curious.
Giant penis mown into lawn on one of UK’s poshest streets - days before Coronation party will take place there

Residents of the posh street were stunned to see the 30ft phallus mown into the grass outside of their homes when they woke up this morning.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
29 minutes ago

A giant penis has appeared on a “perfect lawn” at one of Britain’s most exclusive streets - just days before a Coronation party is due to take place there. Residents of the posh Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to see the 30ft phallus mown into the grass outside their homes on Thursday (4 May).

The rude object appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no-one knows why or who is responsible. It surfaced just two days before a large Coronation party is planned for the grounds of The Royal Crescent on Saturday (May 6).

The street is known globally for a "perfect lawn’’ surrounded by a crescent of posh homes from the 18th century. On Saturday the Royal Crescent is hosting a Georgian-themed ‘Grand Coronation Party’.

Its flyer says: ‘’Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era. Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.’’

Residents of the posh Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to see the large phallus on the grass outside their homes.

It sparked a laugh from locals, with Kate Robey writing on Twitter: “Haha, obviously not acceptable to do this, but it is still funny.”

Kirsten Elliott Smith said: “They’re VERY straight lines - and very accurate and symmetrically drawn, um, circular shapes.”

