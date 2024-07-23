Girl, 10, savaged on neck and head by XL bully in horror attack as three arrested

A ten-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being savagely mauled by an XL bully dog in an horrific attack.

The child was bitten by an unregistered XL Bully with three people arrested in connection over the incident yesterday.

Officers were called to a property on Belvedere, Balby in Doncaster at 10:15am where they found the youngster covered in blood after being savaged by the dog.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the child was in the garden of a neighbouring property where the XL Bully was housed.

“The dog has attacked the child, aggressively ragged their head from side to side and bitten their neck, causing serious laceration injuries.

"The bleeding was controlled and their injuries are not believing to be life-threatening.”

A woman, aged 37 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and child neglect.

Two teenagers aged 13 and 15 were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog.

They have since been released from police custody.

The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “This incident could have had a tragic ending and led to a fatality.

“We continue to urge people to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’. Owners need to step up and be responsible, understand your dog, their behaviour and keep everyone safe.”

“As we now approach school holidays, your child may be spending more time at home or in the homes of friends and family. Taking simple steps to allow dogs to have their own space can be the difference between life and death.”

More information about safety in the home can found on the BlueCross website HERE

You are more likely to be harmed by a dog you know than within the community, but as communal areas become busier with families, please remember to:

Walk your dog on a lead in public areas

Stick to designated footpaths and routes in rural areas

Supervise your dog at all times

Remember not everyone likes dogs