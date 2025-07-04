Glasgow Airport workers could be on strike within weeks in a dispute over pay

Around 450 workers are expected to take strike action in unresolved disputes against three companies based at the airport.

Unite has stated that around 450 workers from companies Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, and Swissport are on course for industrial action amid unresolved disputes over pay. An emphatic 98.7% of Unite members employed by Glasgow Airport Ltd have backed industrial action to secure better pay, with around 100 workers already rejecting a basic 4% pay offer. The Glasgow Airport Ltd workers include airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers.

A further 250 ICTS central search workers are in a dispute over understaffing, working conditions and pay. Those workers deal with passengers directly at security and are currently being balloted on a pay offer on basic pay, shift allowances and overtime rates.

Another 100 Swissport workers are also in dispute over working rotas and work-life balance as well as health and safety concerns. The ground handler company provide services to many major airlines, including ticketing and baggage handling.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Employers at Glasgow Airport will not get away with underpaying or mistreating Unite’s members. Hundreds of workers are involved in disputes at the airport.

“Summer strike action which would ground planes and passengers remains on the cards. These highly profitable companies can easily afford to put the minds of the travelling public at rest by making fair offers to workers.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said Glasgow Airport Ltd are refusing to meet with the union.

Mr McIlvogue said: “It could have a significant impact which we are keen to avoid. This is a call for them to get back around the table. That’s what we’re asking for today – we’re keen to avoid disruption, we don’t want to affect the travelling public.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “We are reviewing the ballot results and remain open to finding a sensible resolution.”

A spokesperson for Swissport said: "Our priority is the safety and wellbeing and fair treatment of our workforce, alongside maintaining high standards of service for our customers and we remain committed to working constructively with Unite to find a fair and sustainable resolution."