Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gloucestershire Constabulary have launched an appeal after three children, aged between three years old and eight years, have been identified as missing since Friday afternoon.

The children were last seen with their mother, Jessica, in Cheltenham at midday on March 22 2024, however, the whereabouts of Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy are currently unknown. Both parents of the children had received a court order preventing them from caring for the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Pauly-Boi has dark blond hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair. It is not yet known what they were wearing. Their mother Jessica is described as being tall and of a slim build with a pale complexion.

Gloucestershire Police have launched an appeal after three children have gone missing in Cheltenham - [L-R] Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy (Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary)

In a statement, Detective Inspector Faye Bennett said: “I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately. We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police.”

Anyone who has seen the children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 343 of March 22. Information can also be provided through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website.