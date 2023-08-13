A leading Government scientist who helped the UK through the Covid pandemic has died after a cycling crash in Italy. Susannah Boddie, 27, was the lead health data scientist at No 10 Downing Street.

Tributes have been paid by Ms Boddie’s family, who have remembered her as “the loveliest, kindest person who alway inspired and cared for others”. The scientist from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, suffered fatal injuries after being thrown off her bike as she descended a steep downhill trail on the Brescia side of Lake Garda on Saturday morning, according to the Daily Mail.

A statement from her family, who have asked for privacy, recalled her vibrancy and the affection in which she was held by her family and friends. Ms Boddie’s family have said: “Susannah lived life to the full and had achieved so much in her short life. She crammed more into her life than you would have thought possible.

“She was the loveliest, kindest person who always inspired and cared for others and was adored by all her many friends. She will leave the biggest hole of our family and that of Rob, her much loved partner.

“She was the most wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend you could ever wish for, and her memory will continue to inspire us in all we do.”

A Downing Street spokesperson has added: “Susannah was an incredible scientist, an inspiring sportswoman, a loved and admired colleague and friend to those at No 10 and many others within the civil service.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”