Great Yarmouth circus had to be abandoned after an acrobat fell during a stunt

An aerial spinning wheel. The picture of this performance was taken earlier in the week

A popular Christmas circus show had to be stopped after an acrobat fell during a performance in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening (December 13). The performer, aged in his 20s, reportedly fell off an aerial spinning wheel at the Hippodrome before colliding with metal scaffolding and hitting the ground.

The man is believed to have suffered from broken bones and that he was "conscious" when the incident struck. Hippodrome Circus, in a statement, said: "During the 6.30 performance of The Christmas Spectacular last night one of our stunt performers fell from the large performance wheel.

"The performer remained conscious, but it was clear he had sustained some injuries. So the decision was made for the show to be stopped for the evening and the public exited. The artiste in question received immediate medical attention, paramedics then moved him to a medical facility for further evaluation. We are under the impression that he is in a stable condition and has been evaluated overnight."

