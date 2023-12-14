Great Yarmouth Hippodrome: Circus show stopped after acrobat falls from height during stunt
Great Yarmouth circus had to be abandoned after an acrobat fell during a stunt
A popular Christmas circus show had to be stopped after an acrobat fell during a performance in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening (December 13). The performer, aged in his 20s, reportedly fell off an aerial spinning wheel at the Hippodrome before colliding with metal scaffolding and hitting the ground.
The man is believed to have suffered from broken bones and that he was "conscious" when the incident struck. Hippodrome Circus, in a statement, said: "During the 6.30 performance of The Christmas Spectacular last night one of our stunt performers fell from the large performance wheel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The performer remained conscious, but it was clear he had sustained some injuries. So the decision was made for the show to be stopped for the evening and the public exited. The artiste in question received immediate medical attention, paramedics then moved him to a medical facility for further evaluation. We are under the impression that he is in a stable condition and has been evaluated overnight."
A spokesperson for the show said: “Obviously this sort of event is scary for all involved, we are all wishing a speedy recovery for our fellow cast member. We would like the pass on our thanks to the audience in attendance who were very understanding and remained calm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.