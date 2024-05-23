Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published in September

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published in September. An update posted on its website said: “The Inquiry has written to core participants to inform them that the Phase 2 report will be published on Wednesday September 4 2024. Further information about the arrangements for publication will be published in due course. In accordance with rule 17 of the Inquiry Rules 2006, core participants will be provided with copies of the report on Tuesday September 3 2024 under embargo.”

Bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire said they are hopeful the inquiry’s final report will “give us the truth we deserve”. They said change must follow, with recommendations fully implemented to make a real difference.

Grenfell United, a bereaved families and survivors group, said: “We said 10 years until justice only yesterday, and today’s update has confirmed that. We now have a long-awaited date for publication and wait in anticipation of the findings.

“When the report is finally released, we need to know that Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s recommendations will be implemented by the new government in power. Nearly five years since the publication of the first report, the Tory government has failed to implement four of the phase one recommendations.

The Grenfell Tower in west London (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

“That is why we are calling for a national oversight mechanism; an independent public body responsible for collating, analysing and following up on recommendations from inquiries into state-related deaths.

“Hundreds of vital recommendations are made following inquiries and millions of pounds are spent, but what is the point if there is no system in place to make sure changes are made?

