72 people lost their lives when the 24-story tower block caught fire in the early hours of 14 June 2017

It has now been five years since the Grenfell tower fire disaster, and to mark the anniversary a number of memorial events are being held across London.

In total, 72 people were killed by the fire which happened in Kensington, west London, on 14 June 2017.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, just what events are taking place, when and where are they happening, and what happened during the Grenfell tower tragedy?

Here’s what you need to know.

Grenfell Tower in London, where a fire broke out in June 2017 and killed 72 people.

What events are taking place to mark the Grenfell anniversary?

Various events will take place on Tuesday 14 June to mark the five year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

A memorial service will be held from 11am at Westminster Abbey.

Among those speaking at the Westminster Abbey service will be former Channel 4 broadcaster Jon Snow, who said he was "honoured to be invited to speak at this vastly important remembrance from which we all have so much to learn".

A 72-second silence will be observed at the Westfield shopping centre at 2pm, with one second representing each of the victims.

The shopping centre, in Shepherds Bush, is near to the tower block.

The names of the 72 victims will then be read out over the public address system following the silence.

Roses will be laid on the Innocent Victims’ Memorial, and an abbey bell will toll 72 times as well.

Organisers also say they will gather at Grenfell Tower for a multi-faith service in the afternoon.

Later in the day, survivors of the tragedy will join the victim’s families and community groups for a silent walk from the base of the tower at 6.30pm.

Firefighters from across the country will form a guard of honour during the walk.

Fencing will be removed from the tower to allow for the laying of flowers and wreaths.

What have people said about the anniversary?

Natasha Elcock, chairwoman of campaign group Grenfell United, said: "This week will be a difficult week for everyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

"For many of us the events five years ago are still so raw in our minds and our losses remain heavy in our hearts."

A spokeswoman for campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell said: "Today we stand with the Grenfell bereaved, survivors and community.

"The first duty of any government is to protect the lives of its citizens.

"From the right to life and including the duty to provide adequate housing, these duties are enshrined in law and are where the government has and continues to fail."

Pete Wolfenden, a firefighter who responded to the blaze, said "the thoughts and wishes" go out from all London firefighters and fire control staff to those impacted by the fire.

What happened to Grenfell Tower?

At 00:54am on 14 June 2017, the 24-story Grenfell Tower block of flats in North Kensington, west London, caught fire.

A defective fridge-freezer on the fourth story ignited the fire, which quickly crept up the building’s exterior, causing fire and smoke to spread throughout all of the residential floors.

The high-rise fire, which lasted for 60 hours, killed 72 people including two who died later in hospital.

The victims ranged in age from an unborn infant to an 84-year-old woman.

A further 70 individuals were injured in the incident, and 223 people were able to flee the building.

Efforts to suppress the fire and rescue residents comprised more than 250 London Fire Brigade firefighters and 70 fire engines from stations around the city.

What is happening now?

An inquiry in to the disaster was ordered by then Prime Minister Theresa May on the day following the fire.

It began in September 2017 and is still underway, and the Met Police has said no prosecutions will be brought until the public inquiry is finished and its findings are published.

The process has left survivors and bereaved families feeling unable to move on.

Members of the Grenfell Next of Kin group, which represents those bereaved by the tragedy, said they do not want their loved ones’ deaths to have been in vain.