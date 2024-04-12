A teenage girl has tragically died after falling from a height in a Sheffield neighbourhood. Emergency services rushed to Huntingtower Road in Greystones, Sheffield, at around 7.45pm last night (April 10) in response to the incident. An air ambulance reportedly landed on nearby Endcliffe Park and over half a dozen police cars were spotted at the scene.

Today, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they were called over a 15-year-old girl falling from a height. Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene, she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for the force said SYP has now “automatically” referred itself to police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, over the incident. They said: “Her family has been informed and is being supported by our officers. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact.”