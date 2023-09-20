Blackpool Grime rapper Afghan Dan aka Daniel Martin was jailed at Preston Crown Court for burglary and fraud
Daniel Martin, more commonly known as Afghan Dan, has been sentenced for burglary and fraud
and live on Freeview channel 276
A grime rapper from Blackpool with more than 83,000 followers on Instagram has been jailed.
Daniel Martin, more commonly known as Afghan Dan, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, September 18) for sentence.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 28-year-old of Caunce Street, Blackpool was sentenced for offences of burglary and fraud as well as breach of an order, common assault and possession of Class B drug cannabis.
@jailtales Preston Crown Court - Sentencing For Burglary And Fraud #Crime #Fyp #Jail #Blackpool #Afghandan #Jailtales #Prison #Victims #Behave ♬ original sound - Jail tales
He was given a total of 876 days - two years five months - behind bars.
Captured in a video by Jailtales on Tik Tok outside Preston Crown Court, Martin said: "I'm in court for burglaries and fraud.
"I'm guilty as charged. I'm being sentenced today - expecting two and a half years."