A dog rescue shelter has introduced its fans to a sweet little dog named Groot who needs a foster home.

Little Groot is a pug currently being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham after he was found as a stray. They suspect he was an unwanted pup due to his deformities.

Groot is described as ‘very small’, weighing in at just 5kg. He also has a ‘very domed skull’, and deformities to his legs that give him a ‘wobbly’ walk.

While the team are considering putting him through some tests at the vets, he is still a “happy, lively little boy who doesn’t let anything get him down”.

Little Groot has been described as a happy boy despite his deformities. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

He is currently on antibiotics for a chest infection, but even that hasn’t slowed him down.

The kennel staff are looking at getting him an experienced foster home near to Rotherham while they continue monitoring his health. This can be with a view to adoption.

Groot only weighs in at 5kg, making him a super teeny pug. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

He is dog friendly, and could live with a well-matched, neutered dog. He has not been tested with cats yet, but he may be suitable to live with a confident cat. He will need a secure and mainly flat garden, and his foster owner must be able to transport him to the vets if needed.

Anyone who is interested in taking in this little boy with “adorable pug personality” is asked to fill in the enquiry form on the charity’s website.