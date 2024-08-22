Guide to packing holiday clothes without creasing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holidaymakers are being told how to pack their suitcase without creasing their clothes. Experts have listed seven wrinkle-free packing hacks, including rolling up clothes, the 'sushi' method, and folding with tissue paper.

Holidaymakers are being encouraged to use wrinkle-free packing techniques to keep their holiday outfits looking fresh.

Experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk have named seven ways to pack a suitcase without wrinkling clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many travellers carefully select their outfits for their long-awaited holidays, so it can be frustrating to find their clothes covered in creases upon arrival at the destination.

The last thing people should be doing on their holiday is wasting time ironing clothes, so it’s important to take preventative measures to ensure the clothes are ready to wear straight out of the suitcase.

The first thing to keep in mind is to choose the right materials - silk, cotton and linen clothes wrinkle easily, whereas synthetic clothes such as lycra, nylon and polyester are more packing-friendly

A simple yet effective packing technique is to roll up the clothes instead of folding them, as it helps save space and prevents the clothes from bending and creasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another option is bundle packing or the ‘sushi method’ which involves folding the outermost clothing items around smaller clothes, creating a bundle.

This will keep the outermost layer wrinkle-free because it creates a larger surface area, which reduces the chance of creases.

It’s also important to pack light to avoid scrunching up the clothes in a suitcase, instead of stuffing the luggage with lots of options, holidaymakers should plan their outfits so the clothes they bring have more space.

Holidaymakers wanting to bring extra pairs of footwear can take advantage of the free space inside the shoes and stuff them with small clothing items like socks and underwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also among the hacks are utilising packing cubes and garment bags, and folding with tissue paper.

Nic Shacklock fromOnline-Bedrooms said: “Packing for a holiday doesn’t have to mean dealing with wrinkled clothes.

“By choosing the right fabrics and using clever packing hacks, holidaymakers can ensure their clothes don’t look a mess when they unpack at the hotel.

“When you arrive at your destination with clothes that are ready to wear, you save time and stress, allowing you to start enjoying your holiday immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Packing carefully is especially important if you’re attending a special event during your trip, but even if you’re not, it's always nice to look your best while you're out and about, whether you're sightseeing or going out for meals.

“There are simple ways holidaymakers can pack wrinkle-free such as rolling or bundling up their clothes or utilising packing cubes and tissue paper.

“Remember to pack light to give your clothes space and hang your clothes up immediately to allow wrinkles to fall out naturally.”

Seven hacks for packing holiday clothes without creasing:

Pack the right materials

The first thing to consider is choosing materials that are less likely to crease in a suitcase. If possible, try to avoid wrinkle-prone fabrics such as linen, silk and cotton, and opt for synthetic materials such as lycra, nylon and polyester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roll up clothes

One of the most effective methods to keep your clothes wrinkle-free is to roll them instead of folding. Rolling not only reduces the number of fold lines but also optimises space in your suitcase, enabling you to pack more efficiently.

Use the ‘sushi’ method

The ‘sushi’ method involves bundling the clothes around each other to keep the outermost layer of clothes wrinkle-free. This method is effective because the outermost clothes are spread out across the surface of the bundle, rather than getting squished.

Utilise packing cubes

Packing cubes or organisers are perfect for preventing the clothes from moving around in the suitcase and forming unwanted creases. Besides helping clothes stay wrinkle-free, packing cubes are also beneficial for organising. Pack specific outfits or clothing items in one cube so you can easily find them.

Use garment bags

If you are attending a special event and need to pack formal wear such as a suit or dress, use garment bags to keep these items flat and protected. Many garment bags are designed to fold in half for easy carrying and can often fit into the overhead compartment on planes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fold with tissue paper

To prevent wrinkles in your clothes, try placing tissue paper between each layer of clothing. The tissue paper helps reduce friction, which in turn lowers the likelihood of wrinkles forming.

Stuff the shoes

It’s important to be strategic with your packing if you want your clothes to stay wrinkle-free. To allow more space for your delicate or wrinkle-prone clothes, utilise the space inside your shoes and stuff them with smaller clothing items that don’t have to stay crease-free, like socks and underwear.

ENDS