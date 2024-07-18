Half of kids worry that extreme weather from climate change will steal sports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from Sport England reveals children’s growing worry over climate change and its impact on sport, with nearly three quarters experiencing disruption to sport or physical activity due to extreme weather.

Addressing these concerns, Chris Boardman, Chair of Sport England, has embarked on an epic eight-day bike ride from Manchester to Paris, to encourage action against climate change and shine a light on the inspirational people and innovative projects that are putting the environment first. On the 550-mile Pedal for Paris ride, Sport England will gather commitments from community sports clubs and organisations – each one making their pledge to become more environmentally sustainable.

The research highlights how much sport and physical activity means to children, and the impact climate change is already having on the future generation of sportsmen and women.

· Over half (53%) of children cite climate change as a major factor influencing outdoor sport participation.

· Half of children believe more sports clubs will have to close down due to extreme weather.

· 82% of children consider playing outdoor sports one of their favourite activities.

· More than two thirds (68%) of children would feel very upset if unable to play outdoor sports and half of children would feel very lonely without access to outdoor sports.

· 65% of children would like to see sports stars championing efforts to tackle climate change and named sports stars like Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Jude Bellingham as those they would like to see doing this.

Sport England Chair, Chris Boardman said: “From ferocious heatwaves becoming more frequent, making it harder for children to simply run around outside, to tens of thousands of grassroots sports fixtures being cancelled every year due to severely flooded surfaces, climate change is already impacting our ability to play sports.

“Without action, we will lose even more opportunities to be active, to look after our health and to play with our friends, so we have a duty to act now to protect these things that we love.

“We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change, and the last generation that can do something about it, not acting is not an option.”

Pedal for Paris will feature notable sports and climate enthusiasts, including multiple Olympic medallist Dame Katherine Grainger, Paralympian Sarah Storey and Mark Beaumont.

UK Sport Chair, Dame Katherine Grainger, said: “I am looking forward to joining Chris on his journey across the country and showcasing the brilliant work many sporting communities do to positively impact our planet.

“The effects of climate change are being felt globally and locally, from facilities, tracks, and pitches being flooded to extreme heat impacting training camps and competitions.

“We must use our voice, influence and the platform of high-performance sport to advocate for action on environmental sustainability and inspire others to act. By working together, we can all help to protect the planet, allowing future generations to enjoy the benefits of sport.”

Talking about the significance of climate change on children’s health, Dr Heather Lambert, Paediatrician and Co-Leader of Ride for Their Lives, said: “It’s crucial that organisations like Sport England and climate champions like Chris Boardman spotlight the negative effects of climate change, so that we give children a voice. We know that children are disproportionately affected by climate change events, even before they are born. Multiple scientific research has highlighted that air pollution can increase the risk of babies being born too small, or negatively impact children’s lungs as they breathe faster than adults and their lungs are still developing. We need to continue to advocate for our children and preserve the world for future generations.”

In response to these challenges, Sport England is urging organisations to sign its Going for Green pledge, committing to environmentally-friendly practices. The pledge, already signed by over 80 organisations, including The Football Association, England Athletics and Paddle UK, focuses on:

· Reducing energy and water usage;

· Promoting sustainable transportation;

· Minimising single-use plastics;

· Increasing recycling and reuse of sports equipment;

· Enhancing activities that nurture nature and wildlife.

This initiative follows the launch of Sport England's Every Move strategy, backed by a £45 million investment to help clubs and organisations take action against climate change. As part of this strategy, all 130 of Sport England's funded partners will be required to develop credible environmental strategies and delivery plans by March 2027.

For more information on available funding and how to apply, grassroots clubs and organisations can visit here on the Sport England website.