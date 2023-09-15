We’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween events of 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halloween will soon be upon us and if you’re searching for somewhere scary to celebrate Spooky Season - we’ve got you covered. Whether you want to be chilled to the bone in a terrifying scare maze or you’re just there for the sweet treats and pumpkins, then look no further as we have rounded up some of the best UK halloween events this year.

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but many events take place across October. But make sure you book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment on the day.

Halloween events 2023

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alton Towers Scarefest

Where: Staffordshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scarefest is back at Alton Towers with brand new scary attractions this year. From the UK’s first terrifying escape maze plus two new scare attractions, this event is not for the faint-hearted. Open until 9pm each day, guests can face head-spinning, hair-raising rides and attractions in darkness, including Wicker Man and The Smiler!

But alongside the scares, there’s also family-friendly attractions - including CBeebies Land Monster Ball and Trick O’ Treat Town with HARIBO.

The Dark Arts at The Making of Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans are in luck this spooky season as you can now experience it as if you were a Hogwarts student. Step into the Great Hall with over 100 pumpkins floating above a spooky feast, as seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone or LEARN WAND COMBAT as you track down Voldemort by following the Dark Mark.

Thorpe Park Fright Nights

Where: Surrey

One for the adrenaline junkies as Fright Night returns to Thorpe Park with more terrifying thrills and attractions. As twilight falls, the park will transform into a playground of horror where frights lurk around every corner.

With rides open until 9pm, it’s not one to miss.

Drayton Manor

Where: Staffordshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visit Haunted Manor this Halloween for the ultimate Halloween experience. With spooktacular fun, live entertainment and Halloween trails throughout the day but as night falls, be prepared for spine-chilling scares at every corner. Ride roller coasters in the dark, while DJs play live music, and with plenty of spooky food to feast on. And end the night with a spectacular spooky fireworks finale.

Alton Towers has unveiled its new attraction for Halloween

London Dungeons

Where: London

London’s scariest attraction has just got scarier this Halloween. If you dare, step into the attic of the most haunted house in England - 50 Berkeley Square. Mystery, murder and madness surround the terrifying legend of this property with countless lives lost. As the stories of these fateful souls play out in front of your eyes, just one question remains - will you survive the night?

Brick or Treat at Legoland Windsor

Where: Windsor

The LEGO Monsters have taken over throwing a mega Monster Halloween Party at Legoland this year. Join in the family festivities with the return of the frightfully fun 4D movie, ‘The Great Monster Chase!’, or get stuck in with some themed LEGO builds this Halloween.

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Patch

Where: Yorkshire

Halloween is a huge event in Farmer Copley’s calendar as it hosts the biggest pumpkin festival in the UK. Just a short drive from Leeds, pumpkin pickers are invited to go along, pick one of the thousands of pumpkins and join in the fun with hosts of entertainment, things to do and food and drink available.