The winner of second season of The Traitors is working with UK Finance’s Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign to help inform the British public on how they can prevent themselves from falling victim to scammers. A pop-up event from 4pm to 8pm will invite people to use mind-reading robot technology to pour a drink.

Earlier this year, a survey of more than 3,000 people across the UK who have fallen victim to fraud found almost a half (43%) were scammed in the afternoon 43% were scammed in the afternoon. Wednesdays and Thursdays are also the most common days to be scammed.

Harry Clark is working with Take Five to Stop Fraud, UK Finance’s anti-fraud arm, to help avoid the British public from falling victim to scammers. Earlier this year, a survey of more than 3,000 people across the UK who have fallen victim to fraud found almost a half (43%) were scammed in the afternoon 43% were scammed in the afternoon. Wednesdays and Thursdays are also the most common days to be scammed. With ‘back to the grind’ season coming in September, increased busyness levels leave people more susceptible to fraud attempts, something Take Five and Clark are intent on preventing.

Harry Clark said “Criminals are experts at tricking people into thinking they are trustworthy. While I’ve had some success tricking people on TV, I’ve also been a victim of fraud and know how serious the impact can be. That’s why I’ve teamed up with Take Five to Stop Fraud to help inform everyone on how they can stay safe. Taking a moment to stop and think when faced with request for money or information really can keep you safe”.

Harry Clark to appear with Take Five to Stop Fraud at King's Cross

Also at the event will be Arcade Strange’s Homer V robot, the future of gamified drinks-pouring. The robot uses EEG technology to track electro-pulse activity in the prefrontal cortex and gauge how focused you are. The more focused you are (and less susceptible to fraud attempts), the better Homer V pours your free drink. It aligns with Take Five’s aim to inform people about scammers. The campaign urges people to clear their mind and focus on what’s in front of them before falling victim to fraud.

With the National Television Awards on September 11 and The Traitors third season hitting screens soon, this is a great chance for fans to meet Harry and discuss how they won’t fall for the same tricks he delivered on the show.

Following the pop-up at Kings Cross Station, Homer V will go on a roadshow with Take Five to Manchester’s Exchange Square on September 5 and Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries on September 12, where people are invited to use the mind-reading technology for a drink.

To help people stay safe, the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign advice is to:

Stop Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

Find out more at takefive-stopfraud.org.uk