A public meeting is being held this week to discuss proposals to build up to 140 new homes in a part of Hastings, in which concerned residents say will threaten ancient woodland.

The event will be held on Friday (January 19) from 7.30pm at St Helen’s Church Hall, on The Ridge and will be chaired by Hastings borough councillor, Andy Batsford.

The proposal first came to the attention of residents in November last year.

Peter Bailey said the woodland at Sandrock Bends, opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, adjacent to Coopers Vets and behind St Helen’s Church, has been earmarked for development.

He and a group of residents in the area have set up a Save Sandrock Bends campaign group to fight any housing development plans for the site.

Peter said: “Our biggest concern is not only the loss of valuable wildlife and habitat and recreational space but also the fact that all the vegetation and trees on the site absorbs all the rainfall.

“Putting 140 houses on it will not only push all that water immediately onto downstream properties all the way to the town but also all the properties will consume additional water, and importantly generate sewage, all of which will have to be channelled downhill into an already overloaded drainage system off The Ridge.”

He said the land is owned in different parts by Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council (ESCC), Hastings Youth Trust and an individual. Part of it used to be football pitches, which are now overgrown.

He added there is a proposal, but not yet submitted to planning, to build 140 houses on the whole ancient bluebell woodland and green space area.

In November last year, an East Sussex County Council spokesperson said an advert was placed in the Hastings Observer as a notice to advertise the authority’s intention to dispose of the site.

“The purpose of doing so is to engage with the public so that any comments can be taken on board and used to shape our plans for the site.”

The county council added that it had not identified a purchaser for the site yet.

“Any future sale of the land will be fully considered, with views expressed as a result of the recent advert taken into account, the spokesperson added.

1 . Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Photo: staff

2 . Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Photo: staff

3 . Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Photo: staff