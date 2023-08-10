Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have been fuelled by the wind and have led to mass evacuations

At least six people have died after wildfires wrecked havoc through parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. Several more people are unaccounted for while hospitals in Maui are overwhelmed by burns and smoke inhalation victims, officials have said.

The deaths were confirmed by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr in a news conference on Wednesday (August 9). He said: “I’m sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed we’ve had six fatalities. We are still in a search and rescue mode.”

During the news conference, Mr Bissen Jr added that a number of homes and business structures have been completely destroyed. Brian Schatz, a US senator from Hawaii, said on social media that Lahaina, a town on the island, is "almost totally burnt to the ground".

Thousands remain without power or cell phone service due to the fires, and 911 services in West Maui were down on Wednesday. Officials said that three large fires remain active and out of control on Maui.

The National Weather Service said the flames were fanned by Hurricane Dora, which passed Hawaii at a distance but brought with it gusts of above 60 mph (97k/h), coupled with low humidity levels.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said that the federal government has sent assistance to Hawaii as it battles the flames and continues with rescue efforts.

Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, said: “This is not a safe place to be. Certain parts of Maui, we have shelters that are overrun. We have resources that are being taxed."