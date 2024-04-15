Ellis Gibbs, 17, died in hospital after a crash involving his motorbike and a Toyota Aygo car in Garstang Road, Catterall at around 2.05pm on Wednesday

A heartbroken mum has paid tribute to her teenage son who died after a crash between Preston and Garstang on Wednesday. Ellis Gibbs, 17, died in hospital after he was fatally injured in a collision with a Toyota Aygo car in Garstang Road at Claughton-on-Brock and Catterall at around 2pm. His mum Zoe shared a picture of her ‘special boy’ and told the Post: “He made us proud every single day. He truly was an amazing boy, beautiful inside and out. It’s heartbreaking. We are completely broken, but the outpouring of love for Ellis is such an amazing comfort to us. He was a very special boy.”

“He was full of life, loving, funny and very hardworking”

Zoe, who runs Coco Ladieswear in Garstang’s High Street, paid further tribute to her son on Facebook. “I don’t really know where to start writing this post. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “On Wednesday afternoon my son Ellis was involved in a road traffic accident in Catterall and sadly we had to make the horrendous decision to turn off his life support. I know he was well known by a lot of people and they knew he was my son. Ellis was 17 and such a gorgeous boy, loved by everyone. He was full of life, loving, funny and very hardworking.”

Zoe said her shop will remain open as “that’s what Ellis would have wanted.” Hundreds of heartfelt tributes to Ellis have been shared on Facebook and mum Zoe said these have been an “amazing comfort” to her and her family.

The perfect apprentice

Ellis had been working as an apprentice landscaper at Wyre Gardens where his bosses said he “exceeded all expectations” and became a “well-loved” member of the team. After learning of Ellis’ tragic death, his friends and colleagues at Wyre Gardens shared a touching tribute to their hardworking and dedicated apprentice. “Our deepest condolences, love and respect for Ellis and family,” they said. “Ellis was our first apprentice, and an amazing one at that! He truly exceeded all expectations and became a well-loved member of our team. Ellis will be sorely missed by all of us at Wyre Gardens, and will be a part of us forever. So much love. Rest in peace Ellis.”

Ellis' friend George Eastham has launched a GoFundMe in memory of the tragic teenager

Friends launch GoFundMe - “We will never forget him”

Friend George Eastham has launched a GoFundMe in memory of Ellis, with nearly 200 people donating £3,200 in just 24 hours. He said: “Ellis was a lovely and great friend to many people. He will never be forgotten and his family and friends will always miss the greatness he brought to this world.” You can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Police appeal

Emergency services were called to the scene of the tragic crash in Garstang Road, Claughton-on-Brock at around 2.05pm on Wednesday. Ellis was riding a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo car. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and sadly died from his injuries on Thursday. Lancashire Police are now appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sgt. Phil Baxendale said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of the rider of the motorbike at this incredibly distressing time. We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and any dashcam or CCTV footage you have of Garstang Road around the time of the collision. If you are able to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”